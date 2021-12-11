 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago officer charged with killing woman during argument

  • 0

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was the mother of their child during what a prosecutor said was an argument.

A Cook County judge ordered Saturday that 29-year-old Pierre Tyler be jailed without bond. Tyler faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Andris Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Assistant State's Attorney Craig Engebretson said Wofford had learned this past week that Tyler had a pending child support case involving another woman with whom he had a child around the same time he was dating Wofford, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago paying $1.2M over police shooting of 14-year-old

A video camera at Wofford's home showed Tyler walking into her place Wednesday night and neighbors heard the two arguing, a "loud muffled bang" and then no further yelling, Engebretson said. A camera showed Tyler later leaving the home and Wofford's body was found the next day.

Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, to thank them for their efforts and service following major storm damage at a nearby Amazon warehouse. Video by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Tyler's attorney Tim Grace told the judge he believe the case was largely circumstantial.

Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman, said Tyler had been relieved of police powers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hundreds of low-income families provided food, gifts at Christmas for Kids party in Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News