Chicago officer charged with killing woman during argument

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was the mother of their child during what a prosecutor said was an argument.
A Cook County judge ordered Saturday that 29-year-old Pierre Tyler be jailed without bond. Tyler faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Andris Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Assistant State's Attorney Craig Engebretson said Wofford had learned this past week that Tyler had a pending child support case involving another woman with whom he had a child around the same time he was dating Wofford, the Chicago Tribune reported.
A video camera at Wofford's home showed Tyler walking into her place Wednesday night and neighbors heard the two arguing, a "loud muffled bang" and then no further yelling, Engebretson said. A camera showed Tyler later leaving the home and Wofford's body was found the next day.
Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, to thank them for their efforts and service following major storm damage at a nearby Amazon warehouse. Video by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com
Tyler's attorney Tim Grace told the judge he believe the case was largely circumstantial.
Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman, said Tyler had been relieved of police powers.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by storm, killing some inside
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Saturday. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse, with confirmed, fatalities according to police.
Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, which partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of Interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Fox2/KTVI-TV
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday night.
ROBERT COHEN, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday.
Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.