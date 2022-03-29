Chicago officer and man shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and wounded during a shootout that left a man in serious condition after a car drove forward during a traffic stop, injuring a second officer, police said.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand and the other officer injured his ankle Monday night after the motorist who had been pulled over drove forward, pinning him against their squad car, police said.

Both officers were in fair condition, police said early Tuesday.

A person who was in the car was seriously wounded in the exchange of gunfire and he was hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, police said.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said the tactical officers stopped a car around 9:15 p.m. CDT and as they walked up to it the driver rammed into one of the officers, pinning him against the squad car.

Police said "an exchange of gunfire ensued" during which one officer and a man were both struck by gunfire and wounded.

Police did not say who fired their gun first or which of the two officers shot the man. Police also did not divulge the reason for the traffic stop.

Brown said a second person was also taken into custody and police said two guns were recovered from the car.

The incident will be investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, as is routine in officer-involved shootings.

