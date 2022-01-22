Chicago men up for $14 million settlement in police torture case

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corey Batchelor, left, greets Kevin Bailey as Bailey is released from Stateville Correctional Center near Joliet in 2018. A proposed 4 million settlement for the pair comes four years after a judge tossed out their murder convictions. Batchelor was paroled in 2004.

Chicago aldermen Monday are set to consider another $14 million taxpayer payout to victims connected to Jon Burge, this time for two men who say detectives with ties to the disgraced late police commander beat them into confessing to a brutal 1989 murder.

The proposed settlement for Kevin Bailey and Corey Batchelor comes four years after a Cook County special prosecutor dropped charges against the two, and a judge tossed out their convictions.

When both were 19 years old, Batchelor and Bailey were arrested for the 1989 slaying of Lula Mae Woods, the wife of a retired Chicago police officer, according to court records, who was found with stab wounds in her South Side garage.

The men had no criminal history. Decades later, when the case was dropped in 2018, the special prosecutor said there was insufficient evidence to show them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bailey was released the same day; by then, he had been in prison 28 years. Batchelor had been paroled in 2004.

Scores of Black men have accused Burge and officers under his command of torturing or beating them during the 1970s and 1980s.

Burge had transferred to another precinct when Batchelor and Bailey were arrested. But many of the detectives involved in their case had trained under Burge and have themselves been accused of abuse in multiple convictions, attorneys for Batchelor and Bailey said when their convictions were dropped.

The cost to taxpayers in cases tied to Burge has been at least $115 million for settlements, judgments and other compensation to victims.

Burge was fired in 1993 for torturing a suspect in the killing of two cops. He was convicted in 2010 of perjury and obstruction of justice after jurors found he lied when he denied as part of a lawsuit that he had witnessed torture or abused suspects. He spent 4½ years in prison and on home confinement and died in 2018.

If the City Council Finance Committee passes the proposed settlement Monday, the full City Council would consider the deal Wednesday.

