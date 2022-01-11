 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical alert

Chicago mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot - May 2021

In this Monday, May 10. 2021, file photo, Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses Chicago's vaccination efforts during a news conference in Chicago. 

 ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN TIMES VIA AP

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat said she has "cold-like symptoms" but otherwise feels fine. She credited being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.

"I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation," Lightfoot said. "This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it's the only way to beat this pandemic."

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, is the first Black woman to be elected Chicago's mayor.

