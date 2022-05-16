 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago mayor sets 10 p.m. curfew on minors after shooting near The Bean

Teen Shooting Millennium Park

First responders move a shooting victim to an ambulance on Adams Street near State Street in downtown Chicago on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The downtown area saw gun violence and disturbances after a teenage boy was shot and fatally wounded near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

 TERRENCE ANTONIO JAMES, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will implement a 10 p.m. weekend curfew for minors in an attempt to reduce crime after a teenager was shot and killed at Millennium Park over the weekend.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot - File

Lightfoot had already announced Sunday that she was restricting evening and nighttime access to Millennium Park and will allow minors in the park after 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays only if they’re accompanied by an adult. That starts this weekend.

“Anyone coming into our public spaces should be able to enjoy them safely,” she said Monday, calling the weekend shooting a tragedy and adding she spoke to the slain teen’s mother. “Young people are absolutely welcome downtown but in the evening hours they must be accompanied by a responsible adult.”

Many young people are looking for space “to hang out” and are tired of being indoors, Lightfoot said, and that’s understandable. But she lamented the large, chaotic scene over the weekend where a teenager was shot and large crowds of teenagers flooded downtown, stopping traffic and jumping on vehicles.

“We need to make sure they are safe and importantly that our young people understand and respect basic community norms, respect for themselves, respect for each other, and we must ensure that everyone of our residents and visitors no matter who they are, where they come from … are able to enjoy our public spaces,” Lightfoot said.

Teen Shooting-Millennium Park

Chicago police block traffic near State and Monroe streets after crowds of young people flooded the Loop after a fatal shooting in Millennial Park in Chicago, late Saturday. 

She noted the city has had a curfew for minors for many years; she moved it up from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The mayor also lamented Chicago’s high gun violence, saying, “We have to end this pipeline of young people to the graveyard.”

Millennium Park is a “unique situation,” she said. Hundreds of youth recently gathered at the park to enjoy a nice summer evening “but unfortunately as we saw, the scene devolved into one of violence and chaos.”

Anyone coming to public spaces has the right to enjoy them peacefully, Lightfoot said.

For that reason, Lightfoot said, the city is taking steps to prevent “any further tragedies happening.”

The mayor urged parents and guardians to know the curfew laws and will work with Chicago Public Schools to get the word out. She called it “extremely distressing” that preteen children are going downtown at night without adults.

“It’s not smart and it’s not safe,” she said.

She called for full prosecution of those who accused of providing weapons to minors.

Teen Shooting Millennium Park

People enjoy the Cloud Gate (The Bean) in Millennium Park in Chicago, Dec. 30, 2012. A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday near "The Bean" sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, which is among the city's most popular tourist attractions. 

Lightfoot’s latest efforts followed the shooting Saturday of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday of the Roseland neighborhood near The Bean, for which another teenager is being held. Police said the shooting occurred during an altercation at a time when large groups of young people had gathered at the downtown park in a scene that became chaotic.

“Tragically, a young person — a teenager — lost his life last night in Millennium Park. I suspect an overwhelming majority of the youth who were in the Park were there to have a good time and enjoy a summer evening. But the scene devolved into one of chaos and unnecessary violence,” Lightfoot, who spent much of the past week in Texas, said in a statement Sunday.

But the move was met with opposition from racial justice advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU of Illinois released this statement later Sunday: “The Mayor’s announcement suggests that our City’s showcase park should not be available for all residents of Chicago. Curfews and bans create group culpability for all young people — whether they are there to enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown or something else. The vague description — relying on an undefined ‘responsible adult’ — allowing young people to be present in the park and the promise of strict enforcement will result in unnecessary stops and arrests and further strain relations between CPD and young people of color. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Regarding the ACLU criticism, Lightfoot said Monday: “I have a lot of respect for the ACLU, but here on planet earth, in reality, we have a crisis we need to address.”

The move is reminiscent of Lightfoot’s decision throughout 2020 to raise bridges into downtown as a way to keep potential looters or other criminals out of the Loop.

That decision provoked fierce criticism from residents who said the city was making downtown inhospitable to Black and brown residents from the South and West Side, though Lightfoot defended the bridge raising as necessary to prevent civil unrest.

Musician reports 1758 violin stolen from Chicago home

Musician reports 1758 violin stolen from Chicago home

MingHuan Xu, a professional violinist and director of the string program at Roosevelt University, said the antique violin stolen has an immense cultural and personal value. It was made by renowned Italian violin-maker Nicolò Gagliano in 1758.

