Chicago man released years after twin brother confessed to slaying

CHICAGO — A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed to the crime.
Kevin Dugar was granted bond Tuesday and assigned to a residential transition facility. Cook County authorities must decide whether to put him on trial again or drop charges.
"This case is in a very different situation than it was 20 years ago," said attorney Ron Safer, who hopes the case is dropped. "Everybody knows much more about it."
In 2013, a decade after the homicide, Dugar's identical twin, Karl Smith, wrote a letter, saying he was the one who fired into a group of people, killing one and injuring another. Smith is serving decades in prison for other crimes.
A judge in 2018 said Smith wasn't credible and refused to throw out Dugar's conviction and 54-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Smith had nothing to lose by speaking up for his brother.
But the Illinois Court of Appeals in 2021 overturned that decision, an opinion that led to Dugar's eventual release.
The brothers dressed alike until eighth grade and had impersonated each other for years, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2018 when they both appeared in court. They have different last names because Smith took his mother's maiden name.
Dugar long maintained his innocence and had turned down a plea deal that would have carried an 11-year prison sentence, far short of his subsequent 54-year term.
9 new Illinois laws that started Jan. 1
Vehicle taxes
SB58 raises the private vehicle tax, which is a sales tax paid on the purchase of vehicles, by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and by $100 for vehicles priced above that amount. However, the registration fee for trailers weighing less than 3,000 pounds will drop to $36 instead of $118.
College admissions
HB226 , establishing the Higher Education Fair Admissions Act, prohibits public colleges and universities from requiring applicants to submit SAT, ACT or other standardized test scores as part of the admissions process, although prospective students may choose to submit them if they wish.
Drug prices
SB1682 requires pharmacies to post a notice informing consumers that they may request current pharmacy retail prices at the point of sale.
FOID card changes
HB562 enacts several changes to the Firearm Owner Identification card law. Among other things, it provides for a streamlined renewal process for FOID cards and Concealed Carry Licenses for people who voluntarily submit fingerprint records. It also allows the Illinois State Police to issue a combined FOID card and Concealed Carry License to qualified applicants, and it establishes a new Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force to take enforcement action against people with revoked FOID cards.
Student mental health
HB576 and SB1577 allow students in Illinois up to five excused absences to attend to their mental or behavioral health without providing a medical note. Those students will be given an opportunity to make up any work they missed during the first absence and, after using a second mental health day, may be referred to the appropriate school support personnel.
Brian Cassella
Official flags
HB605 requires state agencies and institutions to purchase Illinois and American flags that are made in the United States.
Hair styles
SB817 prohibits discrimination in schools against individuals on the grounds of wearing natural or ethnic hairstyles, which include dreadlocks, braids, twists and afros.
Lemonade stands
SB119 prohibits public health authorities from regulating or shutting down lemonade stands or similar operations that are operated by children under the age of 16. Known as “Hayli’s Law,” it was inspired by 12-year-old Hayli Martinez, whose lemonade stand in Kankakee was shut down by local officials.
Juneteenth
HB3922 recognizes June 19, or “Jun eteenth,” as an official state holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In June, President Joe Biden also signed a bill designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
