Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in fatal beating of 76-year-old woman

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man who was arrested soon after allegedly fatally beating a 76-year-old woman he lived with has been charged in connection with the woman’s death, Chicago police said.

Porfirio Espinoza Cardoza, of the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue in Kelvyn Park, was fatally beaten “inside a residence” in the block where she had lived, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police.

Officers were called to West Schubert Avenue about 3:45 p.m. Monday to investigate after Cardoza was “approached by a known 20-year-old male ... who began striking the victim to the body with unknown weapons,” authorities said.

Luis Peralta, who shared the address on West Schubert Avenue with Cardoza, was charged late Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with her death, according to a news release from Chicago police.

In announcing the charge he faces, Chicago police also for the first time shared that Cardoza also had been stabbed multiple times.

Peralta is expected to appear before a judge in bond court later Wednesday. Check back for updates.

