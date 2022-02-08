Chicago man, 55, accused of spitting in FBI agent’s face

CHICAGO - A 55-year-old Chicago man is accused of spitting in the face of an FBI special agent then saying “Good luck proving it — there’s no video” when the agent told him he had committed a federal crime right outside the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Jerome Bychowski, of the Kilbourn Park neighborhood, was arrested and is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. He is facing federal charges of assaulting an FBI special agent after he tried to intimidate the agent then spat in his face on Jan. 12.

Bychowski’s charges were unsealed Monday after his arrest, the date of which was not immediately known.

Just after 7 a.m. Jan. 12, Bychowski was driving a white van and pulled in line behind the special agent, who was waiting in a car line on South Leavitt Street, which is on the west side of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, at 2111 W. Roosevelt Road, the complaint said.

The agent was second in line trying to enter the office’s parking lot through a security gate, the complaint said. Bychowski began honking his horn repeatedly, so the agent opened the driver’s door of his bureau-issued vehicle and told Bychowski to stop honking and to wait.

Instead, Bychowski pulled his van next to the agent’s vehicle, rolled down his passenger-side window, and told the agent he was honking at the person in an SUV in front of the agent, not at him, the complaint said.

But after the agent refused to talk to the person in the SUV, Bychowski got angry and told him to just “go inside and do your (expletive) job.” The agent told him to stop being aggressive and to get back in his van, the complaint said.

Again, Bychowski didn’t listen and instead drove his van alongside the SUV in the front of the line, got out of his driver’s seat and walked back toward the agent, the complaint said. He then said, “If you’re such a tough guy, get out of the car and show me.”

The agent stayed in his car and told Bychowski to calm down, and, according to the complaint, Bychowski called him a, “(expletive) who’s hiding behind your job and your car and afraid of getting your ass kicked.”

Bychowski then leaned toward the open driver’s side window of the agent’s vehicle and spat at him, hitting his cheek and forehead, the complaint said.

The agent told Bychowski that he committed a crime, but Bychowski got back into his van and began backing up, the complaint said. The agent got out of his vehicle and told him again that he was committing a crime, and Bychowski said, “Good luck proving it — there’s no video.”

The SUV driver who was first in line was also an FBI agent who saw Bychowski lean in to spit at the other agent and then overheard him admit to spitting on the agent, the complaint said. That agent then took out his phone and snapped photos of Bychowski in his van and a picture of his rear license plate.

Jason Meisner contributed.

