Chicago leaders pledge to increase security on trains, buses amid spike in crime

CHICAGO - More police officers and security guards will be deployed on CTA buses, trains and at stations in an effort to address increased violent crime and rule-breaking, city and transit officials said Wednesday.

The Chicago Police Department will be adding more officers and supervisors to patrol the system, including on the busy Red and Blue lines and including a focus on gang and narcotics crimes, police Superintendent David Brown said.

Police have been adding resources to the CTA for some time, and are stepping up efforts now anticipating more ridership, Brown said. Police will send “as much (resources) as we need to send to the CTA to make it safe.”

The CTA will also boost its use of unarmed, private security on buses, trains and at stations, President Dorval Carter said.

“We have a number of incredible initiatives planned to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of our transit system even more, but none of that will matter if CTA customers don’t feel safe taking public transportation,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference.

The announcements come amid complaints about crime and dirty conditions on buses and trains. Lightfoot said recent data showed violent crime on CTA was up in 2022 compared to 2021.

The day before the announcement, a 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on a CTA train near the 63rd Street Red Line station about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said in a media notification. The man had gotten into an argument with four other people, according to police.

The investigation was continuing Wednesday afternoon, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. Police think the shooter and the wounded man knew each other.

Bus drivers and train operators have also demanded more protections, protesting attacks against operators.

Carter pinned other recent bad behavior on fewer bus and train riders.

“Unfortunately, because there are fewer riders on the system, for a long stretch of time, this in turn has led some people to feel a little bit more emboldened to engage in unacceptable behavior on CTA,” he said. “I’m here today to tell you that, that is something we will not accept.”

The guards are intended to be a deterrent to misbehavior, and will work with police as needed, he said. They do not have the authority to arrest anyone, and will also be trained to answer customer questions.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, CTA board members approved $71 million in multiyear contracts with Monterrey Security and Inter-Con Security. The new contracts will double the number of CTA guards to more than 200, and they will be deployed every day, up from five days a week, CTA spokesman Brian Steele said.

“I think that we are hopeful that by having additional enforcement of our rules of conduct, it will deal with a lot of the quality issues that we often get complaints about on the CTA system, while also being additional eyes and ears so that if there is a need for police interaction that we can get that information to them quickly and timely so they can respond accordingly,” Carter told the CTA board.

The guards will also be trained to work with homeless people who have been sheltering on trains during the pandemic, Carter said. The CTA has also been working to get social service agencies that work with unhoused people more involved, he said.

Last week, the transit authority announced it would be boosting the presence of its own contracted security guards to address an increase in rule-breaking and “potential safety concerns.”

Complaints of people breaking rules were reiterated by one CTA rider Wednesday morning, when he told the board about a “state of lawlessness that has overtaken many CTA train lines and stations.” He described public cigarette and marijuana smoking and drinking on public transit, and urged the board to take action.

“As workers return to the Loop, as tourists and business travelers return to Chicago, this is the worst possible time for CTA trains to be dirty, smelly, smoky, embarrassing and unsafe,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0