Chicago hot dog stand worker fatally shot at service window

CHICAGO — A worker was fatally shot Friday while staffing a restaurant's service window, Chicago police said.

He was working at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the West Side when he was shot in the face about 3:10 a.m., police said.

His name wasn't immediately released.

Police were searching for the gunman Friday.

It was the second shooting at the restaurant in five months. Two Chicago police officers were shot March 4 by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line, picked it up and opened fire around 3:30 a.m. Both officers have since recovered.

