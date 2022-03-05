 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Chicago girl shot after celebrating 12th birthday party dies

  • 0

CHICAGO — A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after her 12th birthday party died Friday, authorities said.

Nyzireya Moore was pronounced dead shortly before noon on Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and police said.

She had been in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital with severe brain injuries since Tuesday night's shooting in the city's West Englewood neighborhood. She was in the passenger seat of a family member's car when three men fired on another vehicle and a stray bullet struck her in the back of the head, police said.

Logan County baby dies amid child abuse allegations

No arrests have been made.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown called it a "heinous, reckless, senseless" shooting involving rival gangs. Brown would not elaborate, but vowed to go after those responsible.

The shooting came amid an increase in gun violence in the city. Last year, 797 homicides occurred in Chicago — more than any single year in the last quarter century.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News