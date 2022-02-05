 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago couple charged in $2.1M retail theft from warehouse

CAROL STREAM — A Chicago couple has been charged in the theft of merchandise valued at more than $2 million from a retail distribution company.

German Ramirez-Mendoza, 31, and Sara Garcia del Valle, 35, were arrested Thursday and appeared Friday at a bond hearing, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said in a release. They're each charged with felony theft.

Authorities allege that merchandise was stolen from the distribution company's warehouse in suburban Chicago's Carol Stream where Ramirez-Mendoza worked. It is believed that items were removed from delivery trucks and placed in a personal vehicle, authorities said.

Nearly $9,000 worth of fragrances from the warehouse were found in September in a vehicle driven by Ramirez-Mendoza, according to the state's attorney's office.

Authorities later found more than $2.1 million in merchandise from Victoria's Secret, American Eagle, Michael Kors, Sephora, Foot Locker and other retailers in the couple's home and in rented storage units, prosecutors said. More than $20,000 in cash was allegedly found in their home.

Ramirez-Mendoza and Garcia del Valle face arraignment Feb. 22.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday night if they have attorneys.

