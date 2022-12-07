Chicago cop sidelined after allegedly urinating into Florida bar’s ice machine, police say

JAKE SHERIDAN
Chicago Tribune
A Chicago police officer was arrested on a Florida beach after allegedly peeing into a bar’s ice machine.
An employee of St. Pete Beach’s Jimmy B’s Bar went to get ice from the ice machine on Monday and found the Chicago Police Department’s Henry Capouch urinating into it, a Pinellas County police report says.
When the employee asked Capouch, 30, to stop, the CPD officer began cursing at him and repeatedly pushed him, according to the report. Capouch then pushed a security guard, according to police records.
Officers later found the Chicago officer on the beach, where he resisted arrest by yelling and not following police commands, the police report says.
Capouch was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after being arrested at 1:14 a.m. Monday and bonded himself out of jail by posting $650 hours later, Pinellas County court records show.
On Wednesday, Chicago police said the department had relieved Capouch of his police powers pending an internal investigation. He has worked at the department for five years, police records show.
