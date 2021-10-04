Chicago cop responding to domestic call fatally shoots man

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer responding to a domestic altercation call fatally shot a man in an apartment on the city's South Side on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the officers were responding to a 911 call at about 7:35 were at the door of a second-story apartment when the shooting occurred. Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad told reporters that the officer fired shots, striking the man. He said a knife was recovered at the scene but declined to say whether the man was holding the knife at the time he was shot.

After the press briefing, department spokesman Tom Ahern said the man shot by police had died.

He said the officer was not injured and that a woman inside the apartment was taken to a nearby hospital. He said she was not shot and was taken to the hospital for observation.

As is routine in officer-involved shootings, Muhammad said the officer who fired his weapon was placed on 30-day administrative duty.

