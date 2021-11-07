Chicago cop in October fatal shooting faced firing in 2016

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer who fatally shot a 61-year-old man inside a Chicago apartment last month faced termination five years earlier related to a drunken off-duty encounter with authorities.

The Civilian Office Police Accountability recently released videos of the Oct. 4 shooting where Michael Craig was desperate for police help, alleging he was an being attacked with a knife. The responding officer fired shots, striking Craig. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer, who hasn't been named, was placed on administrative duty.

Attorneys for Craig's family say a 2016 incident showed the officer's "erratic" behavior. The officer was arrested in March 2016 after officers were called for a "domestic incident" and found the officer intoxicated and arguing with a woman. An assault charge was dropped. Court records also showed the officer faced disorderly conduct in 1999 and was arrested in 2010 for disorderly conduct, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Former Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson moved to fire the officer after the 2016 incident. But the Police Board reinstated him saying he'd entered treatment for alcohol abuse and been cleared for duty.

"(The officer) somehow convinced this (police) board that he was all set to go and fit for duty," Craig family attorney Michael Oppenheimer said. "The superintendent said he was unfit for duty, he was a danger to the community, he was unfit for duty and incapable of handling a weapon."

Officials with police, the Police Board and COPA didn't respond to the newspaper's follow-up questions on the case.

