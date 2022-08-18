Chicago cop charged with battery after grabbing, pinning down teen

CHICAGO - The Cook County state’s attorney’s office Thursday approved felony charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct against Chicago police Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, who last month, according to authorities, grabbed a 14-year-old boy of Puerto Rican descent, forced him to the sidewalk outside a Park Ridge coffee shop and put a knee in his back, arguing that the boy had stolen his son’s bike.

The states’ attorney’s office said in a statement that security video from a coffee shop and other nearby businesses showed the 14-year-old arrived on his own bike and did not steal anything.

The incident has drawn significant concern from Park Ridge residents, about 70 of whom attended a July 5 City Council meeting to express anger over the incident. Some residents of color said it made them feel unwelcome, or doubt the level of acceptance for people of color in the community, while others questioned why Park Ridge police had not made an arrest the day of the incident.

In a video of the July 1 incident which circulated on social media, the boy, 14, can be seen looking up while held on his stomach against the sidewalk by a man in a blue sweater and gray shorts.

Vitellaro turned himself in to Park Ridge police this morning, according to a news release from the police department.

According to a state’s attorney’s office statement, investigators stated Vitellaro found his son’s missing bike at the site where the incident took place. When the 14-year-old went to move the sergeant’s son’s bike out of the way, the statement continued, Vitellaro pushed the boy to the ground and held him there and called 911.

According to the statement, Vitellaro the next day filled out forms characterizing the incident as an off-duty arrest and the boy as a noncooperative offender.

Judge Anthony Calabrese set a $25,000 bond for Vitellaro and he was released on his own recognizance with the condition that he have no contact with the child, his family or any witnesses to the incident.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said Vitellaro had been relieved of police powers Aug. 17 and that the department was conducting a formal investigation.

In a statement, Park Ridge police Chief Frank Kaminski thanked the state’s attorney’s office staff for their help and expressed pride in his own officers.

“I am extremely proud of my staff and their professionalism in conducting a thorough and complete investigation which they took seriously from day one,” he said.

Park Ridge Mayor Marty Maloney said he was thankful for progress on the case and said he understood the level of attention the case had garnered.

“It has been frustrating to not be able to discuss the status of the case and to not be able to address the baseless claims by some members of our community who were not involved in the case at all, but were quick to claim that the city of Park Ridge was attempting to “sweep this incident under the rug,” Maloney said.

Like Kaminski, Maloney praised the work of city staff and officers in the investigation.

“This entire situation is regrettable, but I am happy that the involvement of the city was done with professionalism, respect and focus. I said from the very start of this, that the investigation would be run that way, and that no one would receive preferential treatment based upon what they do for a living.”

An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Vitellaro, 49, lives in Chicago’s Edison Park neighborhood, public records show.

In his time with the Chicago Police Department, investigators at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that a complaint against Vitellaro violated department policy, and he received a one-day suspension in 2006 without pay for striking a parked car and failing to report it.

The parents of the 14-year-old, who started at Maine South High School Aug. 15, said Wednesday they are relieved to see charges filed and may also file a civil complaint in the case.

Their attorney, Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci and Blandin LLC, said the charges demonstrated the importance of holding law enforcement officers accountable.

Vitellaro’s next court date is set for Sept. 8 at the Skokie courthouse.