Chicago bus driver stabbed while confronting pickpocket suspect, man in custody

CHICAGO - A CTA bus driver was stabbed Friday night when he confronted a man he saw pickpocket a woman on an eastbound North Avenue bus, police said.

About 9:20 p.m., the 37-year-old driver saw a man on the bus pickpocket a woman, and when he approached the man the two began arguing and a physical confrontation ensued, police said.

The suspect pulled out a knife and swung it, stabbing the bus driver in the hand. The suspect fled the scene but was caught and arrested.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Police were investigating the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0