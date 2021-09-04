Chicago bank employee dies after neck stabbing; man charged

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old Chicago bank employee who was stabbed in the neck while working has died of her injuries, authorities said Friday.

Jessica Vilaythong died Thursday evening, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said, one day after the stabbing at a Chase Bank branch in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

The stabbing occurred about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the woman was stabbed in the left side of her neck "after having a brief conversation" with Jawaun Westbrooks, 35. Prosecutors charged him Friday with first-degree murder. He's due in bond court. Saturday. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

A motive behind the attack is unclear.

The woman was initially taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Chase Bank closed the rest of their downtown branches Wednesday as a precaution after the stabbing, a spokesman said.

"We are devastated by the passing of our colleague Jessica Vilaythong and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the bank said in a statement. "Jessica was a wonderful person and valued employee. She was extremely outgoing, passionate, hardworking, and quick to help clients. We will miss her greatly."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0