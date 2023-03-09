CHICAGO — You won’t find this factoid in any marketing brochures, but Chicago led the nation in at least one category in 2022: fastest growing city for auto theft in the U.S.
Auto thefts rose 55% in Chicago last year, topping every other city as part of an ongoing pandemic-fueled nationwide increase in reported stolen vehicles, according to data released Wednesday by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Nationwide, thefts were up 7%, surpassing 1 million stolen vehicles for the first time since 2008.
“Chicago is absolutely trending in the wrong direction,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, a Des Plaines-based industry organization focused on insurance fraud and vehicle theft.
While California and Texas led the nation in thefts, Illinois had the largest percentage increase among larger states at 35%, according to the group’s annual study. Breaking it down further, Chicago, and to some extent surrounding suburbs, are behind the state’s skyrocketing auto theft statistics, Glawe said.
Chicago had 21,516 reported auto thefts in 2022, up from 13,856 the previous year. Glawe said those totals, received from the National Crime Information Center, include the full spectrum of auto theft, from driving off in unattended vehicles to carjacking.
The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Auto theft has been increasing during the pandemic, driven by supply chain issues, and the rising value of used cars and parts, Glawe said.
In November, used car prices fell for the first time in more than 2 ½ years, but remained above pre-pandemic levels, according to a study by iSeeCars, an online auto search site. The average price of a used car is over $35,000 in Illinois, the study found.
“There is a high demand for used cars and a low supply,” Glawe said. “The car parts in these vehicles are also sought after.”
Soaring catalytic converter theft, for example, is up 1,200% over the last three years, Glawe said. The catalytic converter contains valuable precious metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum, which can fetch hundreds of dollars in resale on the black market.
Organized crime rings steal vehicles and chop them up for parts, he said.
A social media trend may also be fueling a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Many Kia and Hyundai vehicles do not have electronic immobilizers, making them more vulnerable to being hot-wired. Videos posted online went viral last year, providing instructions on starting the vehicles without a key.
While Hondas, Toyotas, and Ford and Chevy pickups are often the top targets for thieves in Chicago, Kia and Hyundai thefts surged last year on the back of the social media trend, Glawe said.
In 2021, Hyundai and Kia accounted for 8% of the stolen vehicles in Chicago. Last year, that number jumped to 29%.
Both automakers are rolling out fixes for the vulnerability.
For Chicago-area car owners, Glawe recommends good “security hygiene,” such as parking in a well-lit space as a deterrent to thieves. The biggest tip, however, is perhaps the most obvious.
“This is going to seem simple, but a lot of people leave their keys in their car,” Glawe said. “We have a lot of surveillance of criminals going through neighborhoods and just shaking doors to see if the keys are in the car. Then they pop in the car and take off.”
Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier
For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears.
Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.
Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains
Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.
A spree of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday into Monday included smashed windows and stolen purses, Madison police reported.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.
An unlocked SUV with a garage door opener inside of it was stolen from a Southwest Side home, along with several wallets, Madison police reported.
Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven on Park Street and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, police said.
Car left unlocked in driveway leads to theft of 2 vehicles from Southeast Side home, Madison police say
The driveway vehicle was unlocked because it was believed the owner would move the car into the garage, but the car was not moved and thieves opened it, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and stole keys for both the driveway vehicle and an additional car in the garage, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crashes police responded to on Sunday.
3 teen suspects in burglaries, car thefts arrested after purse snatching, crash of stolen car, Madison police say
One of the trio, a 15-year-old from Madison is wanted by several jurisdictions, with Madison police having probable cause to arrest him for burglary while armed and for dropping a handgun outside of Leopold Elementary School on Oct. 22.
Police: Westport homeowners confront burglars who gain entry from garage door opener in unlocked car
The case shows that recent arrests in Dane County and in Sauk County haven’t ended such crimes, as police had warned
"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."
Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.