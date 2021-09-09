Chicago-area priest cleared of child sex abuse allegation

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago has cleared a suburban priest of allegations he sexually abused children 25 years ago, Cardinal Blase Cupich said Thursday.

Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners Thursday saying “there was insufficient reason suspect” the Rev. David Ryan had committed sexual abuse of a minor.

Ryan, pastor at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich, was directed to live away from the parish last November during the investigation, Cupich said in the letter. Ryan was reinstated as pastor immediately.

State officials also found the allegation was unfounded, Cupich wrote.

The abuse allegations were from when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.

Ryan was ordained in Springfield in June 1979 and started working in Maryville six years later. He became acting executive director in 2003.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, which covers Cook and Lake counties, serves around 2.2 million Catholics.

