Chicago-area priest back under scrutiny for possible abuse

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago priest cleared last week of of allegations he sexually abused children 25 years ago is back under scrutiny because new information has become available, Cardinal Blase Cupich said Thursday.

Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich saying the Rev. David Ryan will remain away from the parish while the new information is investigated. He did not disclose the nature of the new information.

"We will share new information as it becomes available," Cupich said.

The development comes exactly one week after Cupich had written parishioners to report "there was insufficient reason suspect" that Ryan had abused anyone.

Ryan was directed to live away from the parish last November during the original investigation, Cupich said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, which covers Cook and Lake counties, serves around 2.2 million Catholics.

