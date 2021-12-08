Charges filed in connection with investigation of Illinois bus driver

BELLEVILLE — A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a St. Louis MetroBus driver from East St. Louis, authorities said.

Isaiah Houston, of the 5900 block of Harney Avenue, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, according to a release from Capt. Jon Ramos of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Bond was set at $60,000. The charges were issued by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Houston was arrested as a "person of interest" on Monday evening after police spotted him driving in a car authorities believe may have been connected to the shooting of the bus driver, according to Ramos. He sped away from police, but they caught up with him near Grehling Drive and arrested him, the release stated

The bus driver, Jonathan Cobb, 33, of East St. Louis, crashed his bus into a tree in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road around 7 p.m. Friday after he was struck by gunfire.

Houston has not been charged with shooting Cobb.

Cobb remains in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital. His sister, Charna Wooten, said Monday her brother was fighting for his life.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, with 20 detectives, is continuing to investigate the shooting and seek further charges in the case, Ramos' news release said.

Anyone with information that will help police bring this case to conclusion is urged to call the Major Case Squad at 314-226-4978.

