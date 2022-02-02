Charges filed against man who allegedly put swastika on Illinois synagogue

Hate crime charges were filed Tuesday against a man who allegedly smashed windows and spray-painted swastikas on synagogues and the property of a Jewish girls’ school over the weekend.

Shahid Hussain, 39, of Niles, faces four counts of a hate crime along with multiple charges of criminal damage and defacement, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Tuesday. Hussain’s bond is set at $250,000, with special conditions that he is not allowed near any institutions affected, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at the news conference.

“These acts of hate gripped the West Rogers Park community and shocked the city of Chicago,” Brown said.

Hussain was arrested following a series of vandalism incidents around West Rogers Park discovered over the weekend.

He was initially detained Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing a suspicious person yelling antisemitic slurs and threats in the 6300 block of North Sacramento in West Rogers Park, Brown said. Detectives found Hussain matched the description of the person responsible for the property damage, Brown said.

Additionally, a member of a separate Jewish congregation was reportedly accosted near their synagogue along the same corridor of Devon Tuesday, police said.

A 35-year-old man was outside Congregation B’nei Ruven at 6350 N. Whipple St. Tuesday morning, when three people in a silver sedan approached, according to a police report. One person exited the car and verbally threatened the man, who Brown said was a member of the congregation.

The people in the car drove into a parking lot and damaged the window of a parked vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one was in custody related to that incident, police said. Detectives are investigating, they added.

Brown declined to give more details on the case or comment on whether it might be related to the vandalism in the community, and said police were still looking to establish facts needed to bring charges.

Hussain was on parole for a burglaryin DuPage County and a forgery in Cook County, according to records from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He also pleaded guilty to an aggravated DUI in 2013, according to court records.

The case will be handled by hate crime specialists in the state’s attorney’s office, Foxx said. The hate crime distinction means prosecutors must be able to establish motivation due to someone’s identity, she added, taking what might have been a misdemeanor property damage case to the level of an enhanced felony.

Brown did not disclose suspected motives or the defendant’s mental state at the conference.

“Light prevails over darkness,” Rabbi Baruch Hertz with Congregation B’nei Ruven said at the news conference, as Foxx, Brown and additional police officers and rabbis stood behind him. “I encourage everybody to take this moment to bring more good and more light into the world,” Hertz added.

Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th, said diversity brings strength to her ward.

“That means an attack on any of us is an attack on all of us,” Silverstein said. “An attack on the Jewish community is an attack on the entire 50th Ward.”

Hussain allegedly spray-painted F.R.E.E. Synagogue and a storage container on the property of Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School near the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue Sunday, according to police. He then allegedly yelled at a man nearby, a police report said.

Hussain is also charged with allegedly smashing windows at a synagogue in the 3600 block of West Devon Avenue, and one in the 2800 block of West North Shore Avenue, police said. A man kicked out the side window of the Pulaski Park neighborhood synagogue Sunday, a witness reportedly told officers at the time.

Hussain was not charged in additional cases of vandalism reported at Jewish businesses in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday. Police are using video footage and looking to connect him with more cases, Brown said Tuesday.

Kol Tuv Kosher Foods and Tel Aviv Bakery, both in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue, each had windows broken last weekend.

Because nothing was stolen from his store, the owner of Kol Tuv Kosher Foods described the damage as “pure vandalism for the purpose of vandalism.”

The window of the store was still boarded up Tuesday. The owner, Chayim Knobloch, said costs for repairs will come out of his pocket, and said he has refused financial assistance.

Knobloch found out about the vandalism after attending an early morning service Saturday morning, and was initially unable to use a phone to call for the boarding company because of the sabbath, he said.

While he said he’s “aware of the fact that anything could happen,” Knobloch said he still feels safe in his neighborhood.

“We’re nowhere near the point where we have to stop functioning, and move out, and run out of here,” he said.

He praised the city for taking the crimes seriously, and said he wished he had government assistance in implementing more security measures such as a camera system.

“It takes everybody hearing and everybody watching over us,” Knobloch said.

Daniel Goldberg, a 35-year-old Rogers Park resident who said he frequents F.R.E.E. Synagogue, said he also feels safe in the neighborhood. He was surprised when he found out about the incidents over the weekend, he said.

“But that doesn’t mean there doesn’t have to be some type of police presence or something else,” Goldberg said.

A trio of Chicago and Rogers Park community members also held a news conference Tuesday about the attacks and called for harsher laws and sentences for hate crimes and antisemitic crimes.

Chicago activist Raul Montes Jr. was joined by two members of the Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce, who asked elected officials to speak out and hold one another accountable.

“It’s a human right we have, to walk on the streets and feel safe,” Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce President Bill Morton said.

The group said they had reached out to members of the West Rogers Park Jewish community but were not in contact with any synagogues Tuesday morning. They plan to organize a march if violence continues to surge, Montes said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those who commented Monday on the attacks.

“Make no mistake: this attack, as well as the deep hatred and bigotry that drives other anti-Semitic acts like it, is an attack on our city’s Jewish community and social fabric,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

