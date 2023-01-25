 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois man accused of setting fire to Peoria Planned Parenthood

Illinois Clinic Fire

A front window is boarded up at the Planned Parenthood Health Center at 2709 Knoxville Avenue in Peoria on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. 

 MATT DAYHOFF, JOURNAL STAR VIA AP

PEORIA — A Central Illinois man has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the suspected arson at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria earlier this month.

Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe is charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage.

Tyler Massengill

Massengill

Peoria firefighters responded to a fire at the clinic about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15, where they found fire and smoke showing from a front window.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said the fire started after someone “threw a fire accelerant through the window.”

Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to make it easier for women in nearby states to get the procedure.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the fire and saw at about 11:20 p.m. “an older white pickup truck with red doors” parked near Planned Parenthood.

“Video footage depicts a man walking up to the building with a laundry detergent-sized bottle. The man lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, then placed the container inside of the Planned Parenthood building. He then quickly left the area on foot,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement connected Massengill to that pickup truck, “acting on several tips,” and found it in Sparland, about 30 miles north of Peoria, “where Massengill had left it with a request to paint its doors white,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Massengill was taken into custody Tuesday by Peoria police after meeting with investigators.

The FBI’s Springfield office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Peoria Fire Department were also involved in the investigation.

Illinois Planned Parenthood locations are seeing more patients from out of state after Supreme Court justices' ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 14

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

