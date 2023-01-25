Central Illinois man accused of setting fire to Peoria Planned Parenthood

Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe is charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage.
Peoria firefighters responded to a fire at the clinic about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15, where they found fire and smoke showing from a front window.
In a statement, Planned Parenthood Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said the fire started after someone “threw a fire accelerant through the window.”
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the fire and saw at about 11:20 p.m. “an older white pickup truck with red doors” parked near Planned Parenthood.
“Video footage depicts a man walking up to the building with a laundry detergent-sized bottle. The man lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, then placed the container inside of the Planned Parenthood building. He then quickly left the area on foot,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement connected Massengill to that pickup truck, “acting on several tips,” and found it in Sparland, about 30 miles north of Peoria, “where Massengill had left it with a request to paint its doors white,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Massengill was taken into custody Tuesday by Peoria police after meeting with investigators.
The FBI’s Springfield office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Peoria Fire Department were also involved in the investigation.
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Holly M. Isaacson, 36, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felonies).
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Connor Wood
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
David L. Oliver, 51, of Bloomington, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault.
Kenneth E. Funk
Kenneth E. Funk, 27, is charged with residential burglary (Class 1 felony) involving an apartment in Lexington on Dec. 31, 2022.
Jordan R. King
Charges have been filed against Jordan R. King, 34, for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act.
Holly M. Isaacson
Kenneth L. Minton
Kenneth L. Minton, 51, is charged with aggravated home repair fraud (Class 2 felony) and theft (Class 3 felony).
Tony L. Jackson
Tony L. Jackson, 50, is charged for violation of the Illinois Violent Offender Against Youth Act (Class 2 felony).
Britley L. Hilger
Britley L. Hilger, 32, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) after she supposedly punched a McLean County Detention Facility officer in the chest.
Jasmine L. Smith
Jasmine L. Smith, 31, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (Class 2 felony) and five counts of endangering the life or health of a child (Class A misdemeanors).
Peoria police and fire officials are investigating a fire at a central Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic as arson, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred Sunday night, two days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers. The measure added Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. No patients or staff were inside during the fire, but it caused “significant damage” to the building, said Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois in a statement.