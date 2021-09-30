Camera on Tesla leads police to arrest teen in alleged Metro East carjacking

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A juvenile was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's office Monday with multiple counts related to a car theft in Fairview Heights.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, was charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle aggravated fleeing, and attempting to elude a police officer.

Fairview Heights caller reported to police that her juvenile cousin stole her 2016 Ford Fusion last Thursday, according to St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Matt Jany, who is the director of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

As police responded, St. Clair County 911 dispatchers fielded multiple reports of a carjacking at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and North Illinois Street.

The juvenile suspected of stealing the Fusion had been stopped in traffic at the intersection, when he exited the stolen car and forcibly removed a 52-year-old woman from her Buick Lacrosse, said Jany.

"The juvenile then fled the scene in the Buick Lacrosse on Frank Scott Parkway," he said.

Jany said the alleged crime was captured by a security camera on a Tesla that was stopped in the traffic next to the Buick.

A pair of St. Clair County deputies positioned themselves near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Illinois Route 157 when they spotted the vehicle traveling west on St. Clair Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The juvenile attempted to make a right turn on Illinois Route 111 and struck the concrete median, disabling the stolen Buick. The juvenile attempted to steal another car stopped at the intersection, Jany said, but was stopped by locked doors.

He was instead taken into custody, said Jany.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0