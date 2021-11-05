Call to drop convictions tied to disgraced Chicago police sergeant

In an expansive joint effort this summer, attorneys for 88 people with convictions related to disgraced ex-Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts filed petitions asking that those cases be thrown out.

It was a bold move, seemingly intended to force Cook County prosecutors to announce a decision on the cases after prosecutors’ ongoing review of such convictions had, in the view of some Watts accusers’ attorneys, stalled out.

On Thursday, prosecutors gave Judge Erica Reddick a formal response: They would not oppose the effort to dismiss five of those cases.

The fate of the remaining convictions is not immediately clear. Prosecutors, upon further review, could agree that more should be dismissed. If they do not, that sets the stage for a series of contested hearings about whether those convictions should stand.

Attorney Joshua Tepfer represents all five of the men whose cases were dismissed along with 55 other people whose convictions remain in question. His reaction was mixed, he said after court.

“Today, five of the innocent were exonerated and I don’t want to take away the very special feeling that those five men have … we’re very, very happy for them,” Tepfer said. “That said, we have 55 other clients who have been literally waiting for their justice for 15 to 20 years and since this review (of Watts cases) has started many have waited for two, three or four years.”

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx released a statement after the hearing, saying the five exonerations represent “a step towards righting the wrongs of the past and giving these individuals their names back.”

But Thursday’s hearing — and the effort on behalf of the 88 petitioners — represent a significant change in the way Watts cases have been handled at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Foxx’s office has been reviewing Watts convictions for years. In 2017, they announced the county’s first-ever mass exoneration, clearing out 18 Watts-related convictions and promising an ongoing assessment of such cases.

Watts and his crew of tactical officers have been accused of orchestrating a reign of terror at the now-razed Ida B. Wells public housing complex on the South Side, systematically forcing residents and drug dealers alike to pay a “protection” tax and putting bogus cases on those who refused to do so.

In all, more than 100 Watts-related convictions have been tossed out. Attorneys for the accusers have been presenting potentially eligible cases to Cook County prosecutors for their review, and until this year, petitioners’ attorneys and prosecutors had presented a largely united public front. The most recent “mass exoneration,” clearing out nine cases, was in February of this year.

But a few months later, Tepfer said Foxx’s office was not adequately following through on their promises of an aggressive review of Watts cases, and were fighting to maintain convictions that Tepfer maintains are fatally flawed.

The prosecutors’ office has said that each case needs to be assessed on an individual basis, a process that takes significant time and effort, and in response to Tepfer’s comments this year a spokeswoman strongly disputed any claim that the office’s review had been stalled.

Attorneys filed their petitions representing the 88 Watts accusers in July. The overwhelming majority of those cases had already been presented to prosecutors for their review, they said Thursday.

Tepfer said they are prepared to take the cases to contested hearings if prosecutors do not agree that the convictions should be dismissed, but noted that it may be difficult for prosecutors to present witnesses in those hearings, given that the office has said they will not call to the stand certain officers connected to Watts given questions about their credibility.

“It’s wonderful that these five are getting justice, I’m glad that the State’s Attorney is proud of that,” attorney Joel Flaxman, who represents 28 of the 88 petitioners, told reporters Thursday. “For the other 83 people, we can’t be celebrating, we’re still waiting, we’re still seeing delays in having their cases heard and adjudicated ... we want to see some action on all fronts.”

Clarissa Glenn, whose Watts-related conviction was one of the first to be thrown out back in March 2016, had strong words in comments to reporters after Thursday’s hearing.

“Shame on Chicago, shame on the system. We are humans, you guys,” Glenn said. “Chicago represents injustice and it’s painful and hurtful. No one is still listening, no one is still helping and we stand alone.

“That is in response to everyone … from Kim Foxx’s office moving down to (the police station at) 51st and Wentworth,” she said. “Whoever is listening — shame.”

In case after case, when Watts’ targets have complained — to the Police Department or in court — judges, prosecutors and internal affairs investigators all believed the testimony of Watts and other officers over their accusers, records show.

The cases also highlighted a broken system of police discipline that allegedly protected corrupt officers and punished those who tried to expose his corruption. Despite mounting allegations, Watts continued to operate for years amid a lengthy police internal affairs probe as well as investigations by the state’s attorney’s office and the FBI, according to court records.

In fact, two Chicago police officers who alleged they were blackballed for trying to expose Watts’ corruption years ago won a $2 million settlement in their whistleblower lawsuit.

When Watts was finally caught, it was on relatively minor federal charges. He wound up being sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Meanwhile, in March of this year, investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability completed their probe of the Watts matter and delivered a final report to Superintendent David Brown’s office. The report has not yet been made public, and at least one Watts accuser has sued for its release.

