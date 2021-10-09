Bulletproof vest protects northern Illinois deputy in chase

 Skip to main content
MAZON — A bulletproof vest stopped two of the three bullets fired at a northern Illinois deputy during a foot chase, a sheriff said.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday on Illinois Route 47 near Mazon, 56 miles southwest of Chicago., when the car fled the scene, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said.

The car crashed into two other vehicles before coming to a stop and the suspect ran off. The deputy was chasing the suspect and came within an armlength or two when the suspect turned and started shooting, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said.

The deputy's vest stopped two of the bullets at his chest and back, but a third bullet struck his arm, Briley said. The deputy placed a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding until he could be treated at a hospital.

The suspect was apprehended following a standoff at an apartment complex, authorities said.

