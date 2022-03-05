Bullet travels through window, wounding man in Chicago living room

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight while he was in his living room in the Stony Island Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He was in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. A bullet had pierced through a front window, hitting him in the thigh, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

