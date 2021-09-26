Bullet fired outside hits Chicago paramedic's hat inside ER

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic treating a patient inside a hospital emergency room narrowly escaped serious injury when a bullet shattered a window and struck his hat, police said.
According to police, a person in an older model green Buick pulled up to Stroger Hospital on Chicago's near West Side and opened fire at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday before speeding off.
The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic's baseball-style hat and the paramedic was not injured.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, police said.
The incident happened about 24 hours after a Chicago police officer was shot in the leg on the city's South Side. The 30-year-old officer who was shot while she and her partner got out of their squad car to render aid to a man who was lying in the street, was treated at an area hospital and released on Saturday.
No arrests have been made in the shooting of the officer, who police said was the 12th member of the department to be shot this year and the 46th to be shot at or shot.
She's not a regular aunt, she's a cool aunt. Gino sits down with the cast of the animated show "Chicago Party Aunt" on Netflix this week.
Photos: How to replace an 8 million pound railroad bridge truss on the Mississippi River
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
People watch from a special riverboat cruise as workers raise a new bridge truss (right) into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weighs over 8 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for two sets of tracks and double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss, right, into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
Bob Wagoner, left, Jane Louer, center, and Ron Goldfeder watch from a Riverboat as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Merchants Bridge gets a lift
The McKinley Bridge is seen in the foreground as crews raise a new bridge truss into place on the Merchants Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. This is the first of three trusses to be lifted in place for the $222 million project. Each truss section weights 8.6 million pounds and is built in Wisconsin and transported to St. Louis, where it is assembled and installed. The bridge was originally built in 1890. The reconstruction project will widen the bridge allowing for double the train traffic each day. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.