Bloomington-Normal police on alert after Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

NORMAL — Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said Thursday that the department has not been notified of any demonstrations or public gatherings in reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, but the case has been on their radar.

“We’re kind of at an awareness level now and we’ll react appropriately if we see that there’s something else that changes or if we receive information that’s different from that,” Bleichner said.

Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, on Friday was acquitted of all charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He faced charges including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment for his role in the August 2020 shootings that killed two and wounded another during violent protests against police brutality.

The protests came after a white police officer shot and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake, called to an apartment building on a domestic violence dispute. The two-week trial has amplified a national discussion about gun rights and defense.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason earlier this week said officials also discussed a response to the verdict. Illinois State University police Chief Aaron Woodruff said they're anticipating any issues.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has deployed 500 National Guard troops to be ready.

Locally, Bloomington-Normal authorities also had prepared for unrest following the April outcome of the trial for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police office found guilty of killing George Floyd in May 2020. Looting was reported in at least 10 locations following the death locally and various protests were held.

In the Rittenhouse case, Bleichner said he could not speculate on what a police response would look like because the department is not aware of any large public reaction.

“There’s certainly nothing that we’ve been made aware of that would be a cause for concern, and if there was, we would look at that and make a determination on what action, if any, is needed and what an appropriate response would be,” Bleichner said.

“It’s something that obviously happened in another state,” he added. “I don’t believe it will impact us, but we’re at an awareness level and we’ll react if there is something that we hear of locally here that might need our attention.”

