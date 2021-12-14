Black juror: Jussie Smollett's reaction to noose makes no sense

Tamara Walker, a member of Jussie Smollett's defense team, weighs in on what she believes is the real story that needs to be told following the case.
CHICAGO — The only Black juror on the panel that convicted Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police said he couldn't get past what the actor did not do after he claimed attackers looped a noose around his neck: Rip it off and keep it off.
If others saw the noose as Smollett's clumsy effort to portray his attackers as racist, Andre Hope saw much more.
"As an African American person, I'm not putting that noose back on at all, " Andre Hope told WLS-TV. At trial, Smollett testified that after the attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019, he returned home and put the rope back around his neck so police who came to his apartment soon after could see it.
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett stands with his legal team in a Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom on Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury found him guilty on five of six charges he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lied to police about it.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hope was not the only Black person who struggled with Smollett's use of such a potent symbol of racism in the U.S. to convince authorities he was the victim of a hate crime.
In an interview with NewsNation Now after Smollett was found guilty last Thursday, Eddie Johnson — who was Chicago police superintendent in January 2019 when Smollett said he was attacked — said virtually the same thing.
"I was concerned because I don't think there's many Black people in America with a noose around their neck and wouldn't immediately take it off," Johnson said.
Hope said the evidence against Smollett was overwhelming. At trial, two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to carry out the fake attack. Hope said the counter narrative put forth by Smollett's attorneys that the pair had actually planned the attack on Smollett did not make sense.
"When you just use your common sense as what's there, yeah it just, it didn't add up," said Hope a 63-year-old father of two who lives in suburban Bellwood, west of Chicago.
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles.
RICHARD SHOTWELL, INVISION VIA AP
Hope listened to prosecutors argue Smollett staged the hoax because he was angry that the studio where he filmed the television program "Empire" did not take hate mail he received seriously. But after all the evidence was presented, after all the witnesses testified, Hope still has one big question.
"I still have not figured out a motive for why he did, why this had to even happen," Hope said. "He was a star."
Smollett faces up to three years in prison when he returns to court next year for sentencing. But experts have said it is far more likely that he will be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.
That would be fine with Hope, who thinks Smollett does not deserve to go to prison. And, he said, he hopes the actor — who testified that he has lost his livelihood — would be given a chance to resume his career.
Photos: Trial of actor Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, along with his mother Janet, second from left, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, along with his mother Janet, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury reached a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after the jury notified Cook County Judge James Linn that they have reached a verdict in actor Jussie Smollett's trial.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, returns to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, second from right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, center, and unidentified siblings after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother, Janet, after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to the jury in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, arrives with members of his legal team at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his mother Janet, center, and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett as Cook County Judge James Linn and members of Webb's team listen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother left, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, day seven of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, looks at attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, right, and her client, prosecution witness Abimbola Osundairo, as they walk by Opera soprano Lauren Michelle talking to reporters on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse lobby in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, right, introduces Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, prepares Pastor Damon Mack to address reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Public relations executive Anne Kavanagh, left, walks Opera soprano Lauren Michelle to reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to speak on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Activist Bella BAHHS addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Pastor Damon Mack addresses reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on behalf of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett, left, is questioned by his defense attorney Nenye Uche, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett takes the stand in his own defense Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day five of his trial in Chicago.
CHERYL COOK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and unidentified siblings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives in a stiff wind Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, left, arrives with his mother Janet, center, and other family members at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of his trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett's defense attorney Nenye Uche heads back to the courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse during a lunch break on day three of his client's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Abimbola Osundairo, walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom after a lunch break in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day three of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Jussie Smollett's brother Jojo, left, reads a prepared statement to reporters upon arrival Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his brother's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day two of his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives to the Leighton Criminal Court Building for jury selection in his trial on Nov. 29, 2021. Smollett is accused of faking an attack on himself in Chicago 3 years ago.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Jussie Smollett Trial
Family members of actor Jussie Smollett depart the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, during jury selection in Smollett's trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett, background right, walks with family members as they arrive Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jussie Smollett Trial
Actor Jussie Smollett looks back at his mother as they arrive with other family members Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for jury selection at his trial in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.