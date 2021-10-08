‘Bicycle Bandit’ robs several banks in Chicago, FBI says

CHICAGO - The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago is looking for a man they say has robbed or attempted to rob several banks on the South and Southwest Side in recent months, often fleeing on a bicycle.

The "serial" bank robber, who is being called the “Bicycle Bandit,” often wears bright-colored clothing during the robbery and then changes his clothing before fleeing the scene, said Siobhan Johnson, special agent and spokesperson with FBI Chicago.

She said this implies there’s an element of planning before he tries to rob a bank.

“He’s wearing what might be described as really loud and memorable plaid shirts,” Johnson said. “And that shows, I mean, he has the foresight to bring different clothing to escape.”

Where might a bank robber change his outfit?

“Anywhere they can find a small amount of privacy,” Johnson said.

Most of the banks he has robbed or attempted to rob are on the south and southwest sides of Chicago.

Most recently, he robbed a Royal Bank branch, 1823 W. 47th St., in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sept. 17. On Aug. 13, he robbed a Royal Bank branch, 2869 S. Archer Ave., in Bridgeport.

On July 27, he robbed Brighton Park Community Bank branch, 4334 S. Kedzie Ave., and on Aug. 2, he tried to rob a Byline Bank branch, 1947 W. 35th St., in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The man has not shown a weapon during the robberies or said he has a gun. Instead, he has used notes with language that threatens serious injury and implies he could be armed and dangerous, Johnson said.

“We treat every suspect as though they are armed and dangerous in this type of situation,” Johnson said.

Anyone who encounters the man should not do anything that could put them in harm’s way, she added.

“We will follow the trail and we will catch up to him,” Johnson said. “It’s not worth your life.”

Agents have no reason to believe he has left the area, and they are asking for the public’s help and pursuing other leads, Johnson said.

The robber is believed to be in his 30s, between 5′5″ and 5′9″ tall, with a medium build and short, black hair, the FBI said in a news release.

The agency is offering a reward for information leading directly to the man’s arrest and conviction. To report tips, call 312-421-6700 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0