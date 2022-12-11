Bar fight in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 1 critically injured, police say

Jordan Anderson, William Lee
Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO - A bar fight in Portage Park on the Northwest Side turned fatal early Sunday morning after gunfire broke out, leaving three people dead and one person in critical condition, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. shortly after a brawl inside a bar near Central Avenue and School Street spilled out of the tavern and into the street, according to police.
The gunman fired multiple gunshots that struck four people before fleeing in a dark SUV, police Cmdr. Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning.
A 50-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were transported with gunshot wounds to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they died, police said.
A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. She was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.
Police did not release the identities of those who were shot.
Brennan provided few details, saying the investigation remained active as detectives canvassed the area for surveillance footage and eyewitnesses. No one was in custody. Detectives from Area Five are investigating.
The Fastest-Growing Jobs in Construction
4. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers
Photo Credit: Zakhar Mar / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +21.6% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +400 Total employment (current): 1,900 Median annual wage (current): $51,690
Zakhar Mar
The construction industry recovered faster from COVID shutdowns than other sectors
Heightened demand and investment has also aided the construction industry’s employment. Construction was not as hard-hit as other parts of the economy by mass layoffs at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the industry has also recovered jobs more quickly. Construction employment had a strong bounceback after lockdowns and other restrictions began to ease in the late spring of 2020, and has continued to grow since. As a result, job recovery in construction has consistently outpaced recovery in total private sector employment for more than two years. Employment in the industry passed pre-pandemic levels in January 2022, several months before the economy as a whole hit the same milestone.
Construction industry employment is projected to grow slower than average over the next decade
In part because of the construction industry’s faster COVID-19 recovery, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that job growth in the construction industry will be slower than average over the next decade. Construction employment is projected to grow just 2.8% between now and 2031, compared to an average 5.3% rate of job growth across all industries—many of which are still recovering from the pandemic. Additionally, technological changes in the industry are poised to make many processes more efficient and less labor-intensive, while changing demand in industries that rely on construction projects, like energy, may create jobs in some areas while reducing employment in others.
Some roles in construction are set for increased employment in the years ahead, however, with projected employment outpacing both the estimates for the construction industry as a whole and the all-industry average. As the industry changes and modernizes, many of the professions set for the greatest rate of growth are in fact jobs not commonly associated with construction, like market research analysts, software developers, and lawyers. But it is transformations in energy and communications infrastructure that will provide the fastest employment growth in the industry.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the fastest-growing jobs in construction, researchers at
Construction Coverage calculated the projected change in employment between 2021 and 2031 for the most popular construction industry jobs.
Here are the fastest-growing jobs in the construction industry.
15. Computer and information systems managers
Photo Credit: mojo cp / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +8.6% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +200 Total employment (current): 2,400 Median annual wage (current): $129,910
Shutterstock
14. Electricians
Photo Credit: Varavin88 / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +9.0% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +46,100 Total employment (current): 512,900 Median annual wage (current): $59,000
Shutterstock
13. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Photo Credit: David Gyung / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +11.9% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +1,700 Total employment (current): 14,000 Median annual wage (current): $60,130
Shutterstock
12. Financial managers
Photo Credit: wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +12.4% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +2,000 Total employment (current): 15,900 Median annual wage (current): $126,230
Shutterstock
11. Construction managers
Photo Credit: sirtravelalot / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +12.4% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +28,900 Total employment (current): 232,500 Median annual wage (current): $98,500
Shutterstock
10. Floor layers, except carpet, wood, and hard tiles
Photo Credit: Elizaveta Galitckaia / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +12.6% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +1,800 Total employment (current): 14,500 Median annual wage (current): $48,270
Elizaveta Galitckaia
9. Tile and stone setters
Photo Credit: Martin Dworschak / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +12.7% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +4,300 Total employment (current): 33,700 Median annual wage (current): $48,090
Martin Dworschak
8. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Photo Credit: PongMoji / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +13.2% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +4,100 Total employment (current): 30,700 Median annual wage (current): $47,710
PongMoji
7. Mechanical door repairers
Photo Credit: Andrey Popov / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +14.5% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +2,400 Total employment (current): 16,800 Median annual wage (current): $45,250
Andrey_Popov
6. Software developers
Photo Credit: wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +15.1% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +300 Total employment (current): 2,300 Median annual wage (current): $89,400
Shutterstock
5. Lawyers
Photo Credit: Flamingo Images / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +16.1% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +300 Total employment (current): 1,600 Median annual wage (current): $152,650
Shutterstock
3. Logisticians
Photo Credit: Kzenon / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +27.8% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +400 Total employment (current): 1,500 Median annual wage (current): $64,000
Shutterstock
2. Solar photovoltaic installers
Photo Credit: anatoliy gleb / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +30.2% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +3,900 Total employment (current): 12,900 Median annual wage (current): $47,710
Shutterstock
1. Wind turbine service technicians
Photo Credit: Aunging / Shutterstock
10-year projected employment growth (percent): +60.5% 10-year projected employment growth (total): +1,400 Total employment (current): 2,400 Median annual wage (current): $50,630
Shutterstock
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.