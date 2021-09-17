 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Ballistic vest saves Rockford officer from gunshot wound

  • 0

ROCKFORD — A northern Illinois police officer was shot early Thursday but wasn't hurt because he was wearing a ballistic vest, authorities said.

Officers were gathered in an area when they heard a gunshot from close range, the Rockford Police Department said.

EPA strikes deal for cleanup of battery site that burned in Illinois

A bullet passed through a passenger side door of one of the officers' vehicles. The officer felt a sharp pain in his side, but the bullet did not penetrate his ballistic vest, police said. The bullet was later found on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The officer was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution. The name of the four-year veteran hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed into law a pledge to eliminate the state's climate-damaging carbon emissions within a quarter-century. READ MORE HERE.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State University president talks pandemic planning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News