Ballistic vest saves Rockford officer from gunshot wound

ROCKFORD — A northern Illinois police officer was shot early Thursday but wasn't hurt because he was wearing a ballistic vest, authorities said.

Officers were gathered in an area when they heard a gunshot from close range, the Rockford Police Department said.

A bullet passed through a passenger side door of one of the officers' vehicles. The officer felt a sharp pain in his side, but the bullet did not penetrate his ballistic vest, police said. The bullet was later found on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The officer was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution. The name of the four-year veteran hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made.

