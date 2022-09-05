Ax-wielding man dies after attacking Chicago cannabis dispensary guard, police say

Laura Rodríguez Presa
Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO - A security guard shot and killed a man who attacked him with an ax after an argument outside a cannabis dispensary in Greektown on Monday, Chicago police said.
The man approached the guard at Zen Leaf dispensary, 222 S. Halsted St., around 10 a.m. and swung an ax at him, striking him in the leg. A struggle ensued and the guard fired shots, hitting the man, police said.
The guard, 37, was taken to Northwestern Hospital and is reported to be in good condition after his left leg was wounded in the attack. The other man was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
The CTA temporarily rerouted No. 8 Halsted buses while the street was blocked off; normal service resumed around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
