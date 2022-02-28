 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Authorities: Woman dies after attack on group home residents

  • 0

FORSYTH, Ill. — A 58-year-old woman who was attacked at a group home in central Illinois has died, according to authorities.

Lynn Umphryes died Feb. 16 after an attack on her and two others a month earlier at group home in Forsyth. She suffered blunt force trauma to her head and died from her injuries.

Two other victims suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man with a history of mental health problems including bi-polar disorder and schizoaffective disorders was arrested and charged. Initially he was charged with with attempted murder. On Friday, the charge was upgraded to murder.

During a court heart in early February, the court accepted a mental health evaluation that said he was unfit to stand trial. He was due back in court March 2 to be reevaluated.

The case remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested in Chicago on charges of breaching US Capitol with mob

Man arrested in Chicago on charges of breaching US Capitol with mob

Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, who has previously lived in both Chicago and northwest Indiana, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, court records show.

Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police files lawsuit

Family of man fatally shot by Chicago police files lawsuit

The family of an armed man who was shot in the back by Chicago police during a foot chase filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city is partly responsible for his killing because there was no policy dictating officers' actions during such pursuits.

Watch Now: Related Video

On the Polish border, refugees arrive while others head to Ukraine to fight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News