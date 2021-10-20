Authorities search canal for Stacy Peterson’s body, her sister says

Authorities searched the Illinois & Michigan canal near Lockport on Tuesday at the urging of the sister of Stacy Peterson, the missing wife of convicted murderer Drew Peterson, her sister said.

Illinois State Police confirmed they searched the area with help from the FBI, though they did not specify what they were looking for. Lockport Fire also assisted by searching near the Lockport Locks, according to Fire Chief John O’Connor.

The search Tuesday followed others in the same area in recent months, and all have been unsuccessful, State Police Sgt. Delila Garcia said.

Stacy Peterson’s sister, Cassandra Cales, said she pushed authorities to search the canal. She said she believes she has video evidence of skeletal remains in the area.

“I keep going above and beyond to find my sister,” she said. “And if it’s not my sister, that’s fine, it’s still somebody’s loved one in there. They need the closure. Their loved one needs to come home.”

Stacy Peterson disappeared in 2007. She was Drew Peterson’s fourth wife, and he is suspected in her disappearance but has not been charged with a crime related to her case, authorities have said.

The former Bolingbrook police officer was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and later for trying to arrange a hit on Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

Cales has previously said sonar searches showed her sister’s remains were in area canals. She described the outcome of Tuesday’s search as the “same as usual,” and said she would continue to search.

“This is not a 9-to-5 (job) to me,” she said. “This is, like, 24 hours a day. I don’t not think about my sister.”

