Authorities ID pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan earlier this month, authorities said.

Lake County authorities identified her as Yarianna Wheeler. Her body was recovered Aug. 15 after a fisherman saw it floating in the water three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor.

She was about six to seven months pregnant and her body had likely been in the water for several. Her autopsy showed she had suffered "several sharp force injuries," but an official cause of death hasn't been released.

Her death was being investigated as a homicide.

After Lake County sheriff's detectives received a tip, Wheeler was identified using dental records.

