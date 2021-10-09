At least 9 shot in pre-dawn attacks across Chicago

CHICAGO - At least nine people were shot in overnight attacks citywide after a 2-year-old girl and three people attending funeral services in the Englewood neighborhood were wounded earlier, Chicago police said.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday in the South Loop neighborhood in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were traveling in a vehicle when three people in another vehicle opened fire, striking her in the left elbow, authorities said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood, a 37-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue when he heard shots and saw he had a gunshot wound in his foot, authorities said. He was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. a shooting erupted during an argument inside a West Side apartment building in the 1100 block of North Central Park Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the lower backside and leg during the argument and took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. The person who shot him was not in custody, police said.

About the same time as the South Austin shooting, a 37-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the leg in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, authorities said. He was taken in fair condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

In Friday night shootings:

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 41-year-old man was wounded in a South Chicago drive-by shooting in the 8500 block of South Escanaba Avenue. Police said the man was walking when someone in a passing gray sedan opened fire, striking him in the leg. A friend drove him to Chicago’s Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

About 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man was wounded while he was standing outside in the 5600 block of South Throop Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said two people got out of a black Chevrolet Camaro and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the back and abdomen. He was taken in serious condition to U. of C. Medical Center.

About 10:05 p.m., a 36-year-old man was shot while he was walking in an alley in the first block of East 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said someone with a ski mask dressed in black got out of a black SUV and opened fire, hitting the victim in the arm and leg. He was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

About 8:20 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the 6800 block of South Wood Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said the man was sitting inside a residence when someone got out of a white-colored van and fired shots towards the residence. The victim suffered a wound to the upper right leg and was taken in good condition to an area hospital, police said.

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was shot in the 1400 block of East 69th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police believe the woman was inside a residence when a firearm discharged in a separate room. She was taken with a gunshot wound to the leg to U. of C. Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks and detectives were investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0