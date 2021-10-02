At least 9 injured in overnight city shootings, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy who walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back early Saturday morning was among nine people injured in overnight city shootings, Chicago police said.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a teenage boy walked into the emergency room of Illinois Masonic Medical Center, shot in his back. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

There were no details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but detectives were investigating.

The latest shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Lake Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the torso. He got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. Two males were taken into police custody for questioning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a 23-year-old man was driven by a friend to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after he was shot in the back in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, police said.

The man was standing outside of a vehicle when someone shot him. He was listed in fair condition, police said.

In other shootings overnight Friday to Saturday morning:

Shortly after 1:35 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man shot in the back, abdomen and arm, while he was standing outside in the 4300 block of Maypole Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

About the same time as the West Garfield Park attack, a double shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Division Street in the Wicker Park neighborhood. Police said two men, ages 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk when they both were shot in the leg. The younger man got himself to Rush University Medical Center, and the other man got himself to Saint Mary Hospital, but was expected to be transferred to Stroger Hospital. Police said both men were in good condition.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a 37-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 2900 block of South Calumet Avenue in the South Commons neighborhood, police said. The man was standing outside when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the arm. The man and got himself to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, but was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 9:55 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was shot three times in the back while he was outside in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

About 8:35 p.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood in the 400 block of North Harding Avenue. Police said he got into an argument with someone who shot him in the leg. He got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Two people were being questioned in connection with one of the overnight shootings, and detectives were investigating the other eight.

