At least 7 wounded in Chicago shootings since late Friday afternoon, police say

CHICAGO - At least seven victims were wounded in city shootings since late Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The latest shooting happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a 53-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired, striking the man to the right arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Another man was shot shortly before 12:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Komensky Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Police said a 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when shots rang out, striking him to the right foot. A family member took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a 27-year-old man was left in critical condition after being shot in the 12400 block of South Parnell Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired, striking him to the right shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An 18-year-old man was shot around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North LeClaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victim was riding a bicycle when three males took his phone at gunpoint. One of the offenders shot the victim as they fled the scene. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Around 5 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot while he was on the front porch of a residence in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the victim was standing on the porch when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim, striking him to the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

About 4:30 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in both legs in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks, and detectives were investigating.

