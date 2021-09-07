At least 66 people shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

As Labor Day weekend came to a close in Chicago, at least 66 people had been shot, six of them fatally, according to information provided by Chicago police.

At least 11 children and teenagers were among those shot, including 4-year-old Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr., who was shot Friday evening when bullets pierced the windows of a Woodlawn apartment where he had been getting his hair braided. Moultry, who was pronounced dead Sunday, was visiting Chicago from his home in Decatur, Alabama.

At least eight people were shot — including one person who was killed — in the last hours of the long weekend between Monday and Tuesday mornings.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head around 1 p.m. Monday and he later died. The man was shot in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood, police said in a media notification. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m.

The man was identified as Andre Leaks of the 9300 block of South Normal Avenue in Gresham, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The total number of shootings Monday morning already meant this year’s holiday weekend saw the most shootings since 2016, with nearly a full day to go. The 58 people shot to that point was also seven more than Labor Day weekend 2020, suggesting the troubling double-digit spikes in violence Chicago experienced last year have continued to be a formidable challenge for the city.

In other shootings:

About 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, a 34-year-old woman was shot while standing outside in the first block of West 95th Street in the Princeton Park neighborhood, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to her upper chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

A man, 36, was shot in the jaw while outside in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood around 12:20 a.m. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition. Police said the man declined to provide further details.

Another 34-year-old woman was shot while outside in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood about 11:35 p.m. Monday. Police said the woman heard several shots fired and suffered a graze wound to her head and back. She declined medical attention.

A 29-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the 7700 block of South Sangamon Street in the Gresham neighborhood shortly after 11:15 p.m. Police said the man was sitting on the front steps of a house when he was shot in the buttocks after attempting to seek cover. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A man, 28, was shot while sitting on the bike path in the 800 block of North Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. Police said the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Two men were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park in the Wicker Park neighborhood shortly after 5:15 p.m. The men, 41 and 37, were in the 2900 block of West Division Street when a dark-colored Cadillac drove by and someone from within fired shots, police said. The older man suffered a gunshot to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The younger man was shot in the leg and taken to Humboldt Park Health in good condition.

