At least 6 shot in Chicago since Friday evening, cops say

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man who was fatally shot walking out of a gas station in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday morning was among six people wounded in shootings since Friday evening, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was leaving a gas station when he was approached by a male who fired shots.

The victim suffered wounds to his head and back, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

An 18-year-old man got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of South California Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was listed in good condition at the hospital.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was shot while driving in the Near West Side neighborhood in the 400 block of South Western Avenue.

Police said someone inside a white Chrysler sedan fired shots, striking the victim in his chest. He got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

In other shootings overnight:

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man was walking in the 1800 block of South Allport Avenue in the Pilsen neighborhood when he was approached by someone who shot him in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 8:45 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot while he was walking in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with wounds to the legs and left arm, and listed in fair condition, police said.

About 7:40 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The teenage boy was inside of a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The boy suffered a wound to the facial area, and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the 5300 block of West Palmer Street in the Hanson Park neighborhood. Police said he was inside a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. The vehicle then struck a fence and a parked vehicle before coming to a stop in the 5400 block of West Palmer Street. The man was taken in serious condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0