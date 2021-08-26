 Skip to main content
At least 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered "multiple" firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered “multiple” firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

The two people who were fatally shot were Hispanic men in their mid-20s, and the third man who was shot is undergoing surgery, Passwater said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the courthouse in response to a shots fired call at about 9:50, he said. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV earlier that the shooting happened between the courthouse and the county jail.

Passwater did not talk about a possible motive for the shooting and did not take any questions.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles south of Chicago.

