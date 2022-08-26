Arrests tied to Illinois video gaming burglary ring that stole $400K

CHICAGO — Several people have been arrested in connection with a video gaming burglary ring, according to the state attorney general's office.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office has filed charges against Gino Wuttke, Giulia Wuttke, Alyssa Slouka and Brian Morgan, alleging they were part of a ring that stole approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines across Illinois.

"Members of this burglary ring allegedly targeted bars, restaurants, social clubs and other small businesses that have video poker and video gaming machines," Raoul said. "They broke into dozens of these establishments in multiple counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash out of the machines."

Raoul's office worked with the Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois State Police, DuPage and Lake counties state's attorney's offices, Joliet Police Department, and the sheriffs in Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Kendall and LaSalle counties.

Gino Wuttke, of Joliet, is accused of committing offenses in Bureau, Carroll, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Jo Daviess, Kendall, Lee, LaSalle, Kane, Mason, McHenry, McLean, Ogle, Stephenson, Vermillion and Will counties. He was charged with 41 counts of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of money laundering. Each of the burglary and money laundering charges carries a possible 14-year prison term. The theft count could draw up to 30 years in prison.

Gino Wuttke's bond was set at $750,000; his next hearing is set for Sept. 8.

Gino Wuttke's mother, Giulia Wuttke, of Chatsworth, is accused of committing offenses in Bureau, Carroll, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lee, LaSalle, Ogle, Mason, McLean, Vermillion and Will counties. She faces two counts of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, one county of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of conspiracy to commit theft. The money laundering charges each could draw up to 14 years in prison, while the other charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Giulia Wuttke's bond was set at $25,000; her next hearing is set for Sept. 15.

Alyssa Slouka, 31, of Glen Ellyn is accused of committing offenses in Bureau, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Iroquois, Lee and Will counties. She faces two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of money laundering, and one count each of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each burglary charge could result in up to a 14-year sentence. Of the two theft charges, one could draw a 14-year sentence while the other could draw up to 10 years. The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering is punishable by up to six years in prison, while the money laundering charges and the other conspiracy charges are worth up to 10 years each.

Slouka's bond was set at $100,000; her next hearing is set for Sept. 8.

Brian Morgan, 42, of Plainfield also is facing charges for offenses he is accused of committing in Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kendall, Lee, LaSalle, Kane, Mason, McLean, Ogle and Will counties. Charges filed against Morgan include 24 counts of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of money laundering. The theft charge could draw up to a 30-year sentence, while the burglary and money laundering charges could result in up to 14 years in prison on each charge.

Morgan's bond was set at $750,000; his next hearing is set for Sept. 8, though he already is serving prison time on unrelated charges.

Warrants in the case are outstanding for Syed Zaidi, 41, of Romeoville and Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington, according to Raoul's office.