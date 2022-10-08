Another man arrested after slaying of 1 Illinois cop, wounding of 2nd

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xavier Harris
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
BRADLEY — Another person has been arrested in connection with the killing of one police officer and the wounding of a second at a northern Illinois hotel in late December, Illinois State Police said Friday evening.
Illinois police Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, on Wednesday on two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive.
On Dec. 29, the Bradley Police Department responded to a Comfort Inn on a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed and Officer Tyler Bailey was also shot and critically wounded, police said. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were subsequently charged with first-degree murder.
Prosecutors have said the officers were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside of a Comfort Inn when Sullivan shot Bailey in the head after he and Rittmanic knocked on the door of the room where Sullivan and Harris were staying. Sullivan then allegedly shot at Rittmanic, chased her down a hallway and disarmed her with Xandria Harris' help before he shot the officer twice with her own gun as she pleaded for her life.
Darius D. Sullivan, left, and Xandria A. Harris
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE
Xavier Harris was issued a bond of $75,000 Friday, police said. He is jailed in Kankakee.
"Today's charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable," Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said in a statement.
Police didn't say what Xavier Harris did to warrant the charges. It wasn't clear whether he's related to Xandria Harris.
Bradley is a village of about 16,000 people roughly 50 miles south of Chicago.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top state leaders gathered at the Illinois State Library on Thursday to honor the lives of 11 fallen Illinois police officers.
