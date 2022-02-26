Agent in Chicago-area gambling ring given community sentence

CHICAGO — A federal judge sentenced an agent in a Chicago-area gambling ring to six months in community confinement this week.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that Justin Hines recruited bettors, directed subagents, collected and paid out debts and acted as a bookie in the gambling ring led by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice.

DelGiudice is scheduled to be sentenced March 9 after pleading guilty in February 2021.

Hines pleaded guilty in October to a gambling conspiracy. His sentence also requires two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Hines apologized to his family in court and told prosecutors "what I did was wrong" during the sentencing hearing.

Federal prosecutors said Hines was working for the village of Wheeling while he was an agent in the gambling circle, which is believed to be one of the largest uncovered in Chicago's federal court.

A village official said his employment ended more than a year ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0