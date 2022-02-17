 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accused of stalking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, man is arrested on felony charges

CHICAGO - A man is being held on felony charges tied to allegations that he stalked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, authorities and sources familiar with the matter said.

Joseph Igartua, 37, was charged with three felony counts of stalking and another for reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sources said Igartua is accused of discharging a weapon after attempting to deliver a letter to Lightfoot’s Logan Square home.

Murder-suicide suspected in Illinois beating death, crash

He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

The charges aren’t the first involving local politicians. A Florida man admitted in federal court last month that he threatening Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, for instance, and Lightfoot has previously highlighted the vitriol she receives as mayor.

