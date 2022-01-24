$85K bail for woman accused of setting fires in Chicago-area Walmart, causing $4.5M damages

CHICAGO - A woman released from prison on a murder and vehicular hijacking conviction was accused of setting fires inside a south suburban Walmart store in order to mask her shoplifting activities.

The Jan. 7 fire set off sprinklers inside the Lansing store and caused $4.5 million in damages that closed the store for three weeks, prosecutors told a judge Sunday during a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

The woman, Heather D. Weeden, of Ford Heights, faces aggravated arson and retail theft charges. Weeden was not present at Sunday’s hearing, but Judge Charles S. Beach II ordered her held on $850,000 bail, meaning she’ll need to post $85,000 for release.

During the hearing, prosecutors told the court that store surveillance captured fires erupting from store aisles where Weeden allegedly emerged carrying items. The store was occupied by customers and store employees at the time of the fire, Assistant State’s Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis said. Video also captured Weeden “calmly” leaving the store while store employees extinguished the fires, he added.

Weeden, who was released on parole from prison in 2017 for a first-degree murder conviction, is also suspected of a similar arson at a Meijer store in northwest Indiana three days after the Lansing fire, authorities said.

After authorities released surveillance of the suspected arsonist, three people who know Weeden identified her as the person in the video, prosecutors said.

Citing the damage done to the business and the danger it placed employees and customers in, the judge issued the bail and continued a request by prosecutors to hold her without bail to a future hearing.

A Chicago Heights man has already been charged with the Indiana arson and has been linked to the Lansing Walmart, authorities said.

Weeden was convicted of murder and vehicular hijacking in 1998 after she pleaded guilty to a carjacking where she lured a man, Michael Ufert, to a location in Downstate Madison County where he was fatally shot, according to the Illinois Appellate Court. She was released from parole in 2020, authorities said. Weeden also had convictions for forgery and aggravated battery to a police officer.

