81-year-old woman among 3 found shot dead in Chicago home

CHICAGO — Three people including an 81-year-old woman were found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon inside a home on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The Chicago firefighters were called to the home in the Morgan Park neighborhood to do a welfare check and found the bodies around 4:45 p.m.

Arterie Riley, 81, was shot in the right side of her head, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Thomas Riley, a 65-year-old woman, and Ruben Riley, a 61-year-old man, each were shot in their right torsos, investigators and the medical examiner's office said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Some furniture apparently had been moved around inside the house, investigators said, but it was not clear whether that was evidence of a struggle or of anything.

